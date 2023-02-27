HONOLULU (KHON2) — New tenants are coming to Pearlridge Center which will be open soon! Check out the list here:

Genki Sushi

The 4,500-square-foot popular sushi eatery is having its grand opening ceremony to take place Wednesday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. Genki Sushi will be located on the mauka side on the first level across from the food court.

M2R Toys

M2R Toys offers motorized carts, power wheel cars and scooters for keiki. Their pop-up store will be located on the mauka side on the first level next to MiniQ Anime Shop. It is expected to open on March 1.

Valia Honolulu

This Honolulu-based clothing and gifts boutique is a pop-up store offering women’s clothing, stationery, accessories and more. Located mauka side at the first level next to Sweet Treats by Kris. Expected to open on March 10.

BedMart

A family-owned mattress superstore will be opening in Wai Makai on the second level between Journeys and Funtastic Kidzone. Expected to open March 15

For more information on stores and events, check out their website.