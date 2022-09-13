HONOLULU (KHON2) – Football is officially back and although Hawaii doesn’t have an NFL team to cheer for in the state, Hawaii residents sure love watching football and cheering on their favorite mainland teams.

Many Hawaii born athletes have gone on to play in the NFL and have gained a large following from their friends, family, high school teammates, old coaches and community.

According to Google Analytics Hawaii’s top NFL team they cheer on every year is the San Francisco 49ers.

Top NFL Teams for Hawaii:

San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys

A majority of California also roots for the 49ers according to Google Analytics despite the state having more than one NFL team in the state.



On Sept. 11 the 49ers played the Chicago Bears and lost 19-10. The team will play the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday Sept. 18.

For more information about the current NFL google trends click here.