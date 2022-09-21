HONOLULU (KHON2) – What are your top airplane passenger pet peeves? According to one study, rear seat kickers and disruptive drunks are Americas most annoying co-passengers.

The Vacationer came out with their study on airplane etiquette and what drives people crazy, especially on long flights.

Summer is over and now airlines are gearing up for holiday travel. In Hawaii, flying to the islands during the holiday season is very popular due to warm weather, constant sunshine and tasty island food.

In a recent survey, the Vacationer asked people what’s the most annoying thing people can do on planes and the answers probably won’t surprise you.

Top annoying plane etiquette violations by passengers

Kicking the back of your seat

Drunk and disruptive

Smells from poor hygiene

Inattentive parents

Eating foul-smelling food

Hogs the armrest

Reclines seat fully in front of you

Talks to you too much

Boards or deplanes out of turn

Listens to music or movies too loudly

It’s always a good idea to think about others when on a flight. For example, making sure you bring headphones when listening to music, not bringing on smelly food, especially on long flights and not talking too loud when the cabin lights are off and people are trying to sleep.

