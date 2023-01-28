MEO bus service on Molokai cancelled due to severe weather. (Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Maui is experiencing heavy rainfall, the weather is prompting businesses and roads to temporarily close.

Here is what is closed on Maui:

MEO transportation service is canceled on Molokai

South Kihei Road is closed from North Kigei Road to Uwapo Road.

Kaonoulu Road is closed from Halili Lane down to South Kihei Road.

Lahaina Bypass is closed from Hokiokio to Keawe. Northbound traffic is being redirected down to Hokiokio.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.