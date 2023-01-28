HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Maui is experiencing heavy rainfall, the weather is prompting businesses and roads to temporarily close.
Here is what is closed on Maui:
- MEO transportation service is canceled on Molokai
- South Kihei Road is closed from North Kigei Road to Uwapo Road.
- Kaonoulu Road is closed from Halili Lane down to South Kihei Road.
- Lahaina Bypass is closed from Hokiokio to Keawe. Northbound traffic is being redirected down to Hokiokio.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.