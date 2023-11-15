HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays are here and preparations to celebrate them are underway.

Malls and programs across the island have already decked their halls with Christmas ornaments so below is a list of all the festivities you can take part in.

If you’re specifically looking for photo ops with Santa Claus, click here to see a list of where he’ll show up in the islands.

OAHU

Ala Moana Center in Honolulu

Holiday Hula Shows:

As you take part in your holiday shopping, Ala Moana Center invites shoppers to stop by at its performance stage for special holiday themed performances. The following shows will take place beginning Friday, Nov. 24.

Centerstage Hula Show: Daily at 5 p.m.

Keiki Hula Show: Sundays at 1 p.m.

Letters to Santa:

An undated photo of a child reaching for paper to write a letter to Santa at the Santa’s Surf Shack at Ala Moana Center in Ala Moana, Hawaii. (Photo/Ala Moana Center) An undated photo of a child posing for a photo with Santa at Santa’s Surf Shack at the Ala Moana Center in Ala Moana, Hawaii. (Photo/Ala Moana Center)

The mall has set up its North Pole mailbox and keiki of all ages are invited to share their holiday wishes and heartfelt letters to Santa Clause.

When: During store hours beginning Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: Level 3, Mauka Wing, near the Children’s Play Area and It’Sugar

Annual Pearl City Christmas Parade & Cruz Night

Holiday cheer will once again grace the Pearl City community. During this parade you can expect to spot the local Pearl City schools, first responders, costumed characters, floats, classic cars, Chinese lions and much more! Click here, for more information.

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 || 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Route starts at Momilani Elementary School on Hookiekie Street then turns on Hoolaulea Street and finishes at Pearl City Shopping Center (between H Mart and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf)

Pearlridge Express Holiday Train Rides

An undated photo of Pearlridge Center staff operating the Pearlridge Express Holiday Train Ride. (Photo/Pearlridge Center) An undated photo of keiki enjoying the Pearlridge Express Holiday Train Ride at Pearlridge Center in Waimalu, Hawaii. (Photo/Pearlridge Center)

Keiki under 48 inches tall are invited to take a ride in the scale-model train through the Pearlridge Center’s Mauka Center Court.

Tickets are $6 per child and hours as follows: Nov. 18 to Dec. 17 Mondays through Fridays: Noon to 7 p.m. (including Black Friday) Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024 Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Sea Life Park Hawaii in Waimanalo

The marine park and aquarium has announced its first ever-ever holiday themed production for its Aloha Kai Luau. This holiday season the popular show will include a Christmas twist with its laua transformed into a tropical holiday celebration. Click here, for more information.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Holidays in Kahuku

An undated photo of the annual Holidays in Kahuku Unit in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Kahuku, Hawaii. (Photo/NPS)

This free family event is returning for its fourth celebration through the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The public can expect free shave ice minis and face painting for keiki plus food vendors and entertainment.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 || 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Kahuku Unit located on Highway 11 at the 70.5 mile-marker

BIG ISLAND

63rd Annual Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade

This Christmas parade is returning to Big Island with some new changes. According to event coordinators the parade will have a longer route. This years theme is E Lauhoe Mai Na Waa — Everyone Paddle the Canoe Together.