HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays are here and preparations to celebrate them are underway.
Malls and programs across the island have already decked their halls with Christmas ornaments so below is a list of all the festivities you can take part in.
If you’re specifically looking for photo ops with Santa Claus, click here to see a list of where he’ll show up in the islands.
OAHU
Ala Moana Center in Honolulu
Holiday Hula Shows:
As you take part in your holiday shopping, Ala Moana Center invites shoppers to stop by at its performance stage for special holiday themed performances. The following shows will take place beginning Friday, Nov. 24.
- Centerstage Hula Show: Daily at 5 p.m.
- Keiki Hula Show: Sundays at 1 p.m.
Letters to Santa:
The mall has set up its North Pole mailbox and keiki of all ages are invited to share their holiday wishes and heartfelt letters to Santa Clause.
- When: During store hours beginning Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 24
- Where: Level 3, Mauka Wing, near the Children’s Play Area and It’Sugar
Annual Pearl City Christmas Parade & Cruz Night
Holiday cheer will once again grace the Pearl City community. During this parade you can expect to spot the local Pearl City schools, first responders, costumed characters, floats, classic cars, Chinese lions and much more! Click here, for more information.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 3 || 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Route starts at Momilani Elementary School on Hookiekie Street then turns on Hoolaulea Street and finishes at Pearl City Shopping Center (between H Mart and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf)
Pearlridge Express Holiday Train Rides
Keiki under 48 inches tall are invited to take a ride in the scale-model train through the Pearlridge Center’s Mauka Center Court.
- Tickets are $6 per child and hours as follows:
- Nov. 18 to Dec. 17
- Mondays through Fridays: Noon to 7 p.m. (including Black Friday)
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024
- Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 18 to Dec. 17
Sea Life Park Hawaii in Waimanalo
The marine park and aquarium has announced its first ever-ever holiday themed production for its Aloha Kai Luau. This holiday season the popular show will include a Christmas twist with its laua transformed into a tropical holiday celebration. Click here, for more information.
- When: Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 31.
Holidays in Kahuku
This free family event is returning for its fourth celebration through the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The public can expect free shave ice minis and face painting for keiki plus food vendors and entertainment.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 2 || 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Kahuku Unit located on Highway 11 at the 70.5 mile-marker
BIG ISLAND
63rd Annual Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade
This Christmas parade is returning to Big Island with some new changes. According to event coordinators the parade will have a longer route. This years theme is E Lauhoe Mai Na Waa — Everyone Paddle the Canoe Together.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 2 || 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Parade route: Starts at Waimea Park onto Lindsey Road, left on Mamalahoa Highway, then right onto Pukalani, right onto Ala Ohia Road then eventually comes to an end at the Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park.