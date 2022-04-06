HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have a furry friend at home then you have probably slipped them some human food every now and again. However, there are some foods that your pup can eat and is good for them and other food items you should avoid giving them.

According to American Kennel Club, many fruits and vegetables that humans eat and digest easily can upset a dog’s stomach. On the other hand, giving your pet dog-friendly fruits and vegetables instead of a dog treat can be a good source of vitamins and minerals.

Starting with fruit — coconuts are OKfor dogs to eat. This fruit contains lauric acid, which can help combat bacteria and viruses and can also help with bad breath and clearing up skin conditions. Coconut milk and coconut oil are also safe for dogs too. However, it is important dogs do not chew the outside of the coconut shell because pieces could get lodged in their throat.

Dogs can also eat mangos, peaches, oranges, pineapples and strawberries. Some fruit to not give your pet are grapes, tomatoes, avocados and cherries.

List of other fruits and veggies your dog can eat:

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Pumpkin

Watermelon

Broccoli

Carrots

Celery

Peas

Spinach

Eggs, cheese and certain nuts like cashews are safe for dogs to eat. Cooked eggs are a good source of protein and can help your dog’s upset stomach.

Cashews are also OK to give to your pet as long as it is in small amounts. Cashews are full of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, antioxidants and proteins. A nut you should never give your pup is macadamia nuts. AKC said these are the most poisonous foods for dogs.

Macadamia nuts are part of the Proteaceae family and can cause vomiting, increased body temperature, inability to walk, and in severe cases, impact the nervous system.

Fish is something you can give to your pup as long as it is fully cooked and cooled. According to AKC, you should limit your dog’s fish intake to no more than twice a week. Shrimp is also OK to give to your dog sparingly.

Pork is another great protein to give to your dog because it is highly digestible and packed with amino acids and contains more calories per pound than other meats. AKC said pork also may be less likely to cause an allergic reaction in some pets compared to other proteins.

To read the full article and see more foods you can and can’t give your pup head to AKC’s website.