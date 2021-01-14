LIST: How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents over the age of 75 are now qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B of the state’s tiered COVID-19 distribution plan. Several healthcare providers have already announced plans to begin administering the vaccine to these individuals. Here’s everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health and government officials, vaccines are currently being distributed in tiers. The distribution layout is as follows:

Phase 1A: Frontline essential healthcare workers and long‐term care facility residents.

Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers and adults 75 years of age and older.

Phase 1C: Adults between the age of 65 and 74 years old, Persons aged 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B.

Phase 2: All persons over the age of 16 who were not previously recommended for vaccination.

The state is now in Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan.

Current qualifications for a COVID-19 vaccine:

75 years of age and older

Be a Hawaii resident

Adults who qualify under phase 1A may still be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but priority will be given to kupuna over the age of 75.

Certain healthcare facilities may require proof of insurance. Contact your healthcare provider for more information.

The following Phase 1B essential workers are currently qualified for the vaccine:

Workers whose duties must be performed on-site and require being in close proximity to the public or coworkers, are at substantially higher risk of exposure and are essential to the functioning of society with special attention to life and safety first.

First responders

Corrections Officers and staff

Emergency services dispatchers

Individuals essential for federal, state and local government operations.

Critical transportation infrastructure workers (harbor, dock workers, public transportation, etc.)

Critical utilities workers (energy, water, etc.)

Teachers, childcare and educational support staff (preschool, K-12, post-secondary, etc.)

US Postal Service employees

Grocery store workers

City and County of Honolulu

Kaiser Permanente:

Koolau Medical Office (First floor)

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

To register, click here.

Moanalua Medical Center (Fourth floor Diamond Head Rooms 404 and 406)

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To register, click here.

Honolulu Medical Office (First floor)

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

To register, click here.

Waipio Medical Office (First floor)

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

To register, click here.

For further questions about Kaiser’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, call 1-855-550-0951.

Hawaii Pacific Health:

Pier 2 Cruise Terminal: 521 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu.

Date and Time: Starting Monday, Jan. 18 and onward. By appointment only.

To register, click here.

Queenʻs Health Systems/ Queen’s Medical Center:

Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall

Date and Time: Starting Monday, Jan. 25 and onward. By appointment only.

Appointment registration has not yet been made available.

Maui County

Maui Health:

Phase 1B vaccines began being administered on Jan. 8 and are continuous based on supply.

Date and Time: Ongoing. By appointment only.

To register, click here.

Hawaii County (Big Island)

Phase 1B vaccine distribution planning remains in process.

Health officials have indicated a start date of Monday Jan. 20.

Kauai County

Kauai Medical Clinic at Wilcox Medical Center:

Registration is being done through enrolling in a MyChart account. Once enrolled, qualified residents will receive a notification through “MyChart” to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Sign up for MyChart here,

If you already have a “MyChart” account, qualify for a vaccine and have not received a notification, click here.

What to bring with you to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Government-issued picture I.D.

Insurance Card.

Mask/Face Covering. This must be worn at all times.

Copy of your appointment confirmation.

If you require assistance, you may bring one person with you to escort you for your vaccination appointment. This person must be 18 years or older.

For all other questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at 586-8332.