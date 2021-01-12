List: Honolulu holiday schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices are scheduled to close on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is everything you need to know about the departments and services that will be affected.
The City and County of Honolulu Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday schedule is below:
- Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for more information and rider guidelines
- Parks and botanical gardens will be open. Click here for park-use guidelines.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Click here for more information.
- Municipal golf courses will be open. Click here for revised play information.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for more information.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for more information.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
Traffic and parking regulations that will be in effect are listed below:
- Lanikai parking will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16, to Monday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets. View the list of Waikiki streets here.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Polynesian Cultural Center reopens Jan. 18
- Coast Guard continues search for missing mariners off Midway Island
- Makua Rothman’s Passion Project Restoring Wailua River With Coors Seltzer
- Resolution calls for higher HandiVan, TheBus operator pay
- Jonah Davis Spreads the Knowledge of Hawaiian Music Through Virtual Ukulele Classes