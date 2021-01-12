List: Honolulu holiday schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

File – City and County of Honolulu offices are scheduled to close on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is everything you need to know about the departments and services that will be affected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices are scheduled to close on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is everything you need to know about the departments and services that will be affected.

The City and County of Honolulu Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday schedule is below:

Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for more information and rider guidelines

for more information and rider guidelines Parks and botanical gardens will be open. Click here for park-use guidelines.

for park-use guidelines. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Click here for more information.

for more information. Municipal golf courses will be open. Click here for revised play information.

for revised play information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for more information.

for more information. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for more information.

for more information. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Traffic and parking regulations that will be in effect are listed below: