HONOLULU (KHON2) – The holiday season is here, and the American Red Cross offers safety information for everyone to stay safe from home fires this holiday season.

Home fires can happen to anyone at a blink of an eye. It’s important to be mindful of how you decorate the inside and outside of your house.

The American Red Cross report decorations like trees, lights and candles greatly increase the risk of home fires during the holidays.

Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the top three days for home candle fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

10 safety tips as you put up lights and ornaments:

Check all holiday light cords to make sure they aren’t frayed or broken If are buying an artificial tree, look for the fire-resistant label If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and water it to keep it fresh If using older decorations, check their labels When decorating outside, make sure decorations are for outdoor use If using a ladder, be extra careful Don’t use electric lights on metallic trees Don’t forget to turn off all holiday lights when going to bed. If hanging stockings on the fireplace mantel, don’t light the fireplace

It’s also important to not string too many strands of lights together. They recommend no more than three per extension cord.

For more helpful information on protecting yourself from a holiday home fire head to their website.