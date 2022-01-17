LIST: Hawaii animal shelters participating in #BettyWhiteChallenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today December 17, 2022, would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

However, the beloved actress passed away in her sleep December 31, 2021, in California.

In honor of her legacy many people are donating $5 to animal shelters across the nation to pay tribute to White and her love for animals.

Many animal shelters and humane societies in Hawaii are participating in this national trend.

The Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu has been getting the word out about #BettyWhiteChallenge.

For the past week they have been asking people who are interested to donate 5 dollars in honor of White.

While filming on location White was notorious for stopping at different animal shelters and humane societies to show support and give back to the animals in care.

In 1988 White toured the Hawaiian Humane Society and even held a banquet dinner where she helped bring fellow animal lovers like Jeanne Cooper, David Oliver, Jim Nabors and more to raise tens of thousands of dollars for our island’s animals in need.

The Kauai Humane Society (KHS), the Maui Humane Society (MHS) and the Oahu SPCA have also joined the Betty White Challenge, asking support to donate on what would have been White’s 100th birthday.