HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang.

Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with family and friends:

Independence Day events and activities on Oahu:

Fireworks & Car Show Festival at Haleiwa Beach Park: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. To have a vintage car show, fireworks at 8 p.m. and live music bringing four concerts. For more information call (808) 637-4558 or email info@gonorthshore.org.

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Shops at Wailea to celebrate with live music & family-friendly activities : 4 p.m. – 7 p.m Families and friends can take part in activities such as face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth and beach-themed giveaways.

: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m

Independence Day events and activities on Big Island:

“A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2022: Begins at 7 a.m. To take place at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, clear here , or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808) 936-7611. You can also email at runcoordinator@vfw3830aux.org.

Begins at 7 a.m.

“Hot Rides Expo” featuring vintage, classic and futuristic vehicles: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. To be held at the Hilo soccer fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may roll in from 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m. Live music will feature The Ing Crowd, Just Us, OL’ School Band, Kachi Kachi Hawaiʻi, and Hot Potaytahs. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition at Hilo Bay: Begins at 8 p.m. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Park bandstand.

Begins at 8 p.m.

Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali‘i Drive: Begins at 6 p.m For the complete parade route and list of road closures that will be in effect from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., click here .

Begins at 6 p.m