Dark interior of the house decorated for Halloween pumpkins, webs and spiders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be various events taking place during the month of October leading up to Halloween.

Ala Moana Center

Spooky Snoopy Coloring – Oct. 9, 22, 29 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin reading with spooky arts and crafts – Oct. 15 and 23 from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Trick or Treat – Families and keiki are encouraged to dress up to trick or treat more than 100 merchants throughout the center, according to Ala Moana Center, not just candy will be given out. Trick-or Treaters can expect some sweet surprises as well from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

For a full list of participating merchants click here.

Join the Ewa Wing Court near Bloomingdales for custom balloons creates, Halloween-themed music and family-friendly festivities.

The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure is located on Level 3 in the Mauka Wing.

Event details and ticket information is available on their website.

Honolulu Museum of Art

HoMAween – The Honolulu Museum of Art is hosting an annual Halloween museum-wide event, HoMAween. For all ages, it will take place on Oct. 29. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kids will be able to decorate a goody bag and trick-or-treat around the museum.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for members. Children under 18 years of age are free.

HOMA said there will be games, a photo booth, bites and brews from 5 to 7:30 p.m., beverages served until 8:30 p.m., art making, performances by The Vibe Dance Academy, DJ Oliver from Aloha Got Soul, a LEGO display, tarot card readings and a showing of Beetlejuice at 7 p.m.

6 p.m.: The Vibe Dance Academy performance

6:30 p.m.: Keiki costume parade

8 p.m.: Community pop-up dance performance

For more information, you can visit HOMA’s website.

Aloha Stadium

Haunted Drive-Through – This year’s Haunted Drive Throughs theme is “Dead End: The Aftermath,” and it starts on Friday, Oct. 7.

The drive-through will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween.

Tickets are around $65 to $75 for one vehicle. To purchase tickets, click here.

Proceeds from the tickets are to go towards saving lives and Habilitat’s mission of guiding and empowering individuals to make positive choices in their lives.

Chinatown

2022 Hallowbaloo Music, Arts & Crafts Beer Festival – The festival is set to happen on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit the Hallowbaloo website.

Kailua Town

Kailua Town Seek & Treat – This scavenger hunt will have family-friendly games, prizes and treats for keiki.

Families will go on a quest to solve various puzzles for prizes.

This Seek & Treat will start at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 until Monday, Oct. 31 on Halloween afternoon.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as there will be photo opportunities at each display.

Scavenger hunt maps are available online and can be found at these five locations:

The Overgrown Garden near the fountain at California Pizza Kitchen Kailua

near the fountain at California Pizza Kitchen Kailua The Abandoned Well along Merchants Row on Hekili Street

along Merchants Row on Hekili Street The Old Kailua Dairy display at Kailua Shopping Center

display at Kailua Shopping Center The Forbidden Tree at Kailua Beach Center

at Kailua Beach Center The Broken Wand at Lau Hala Shops lobby (near UFC entrance)

To start your quest: