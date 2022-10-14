HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family.
As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month:
Haunted houses and trails:
- “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through
- Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31
- Aloha Stadium | 99-500 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96818
- Purchase tickets here: click here.
- Haunted Plantation
- Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, Oct. 21 – Oct. 23, Oct. 29 – Oct. 31
- Hawaii’s Plantation Village | 94-695 Waipahu St Ext, Waipahu, HI 96797
- Visit here for more information and to make reservations.
Family-friendly activities:
- Aloun Farms 20th Pumpkin Festival Kicks
- On Saturday and Sunday starting Oct. 15 – Oct. 30 | 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Aloun Farms | 91-1440 Farrington Hwy. Kapolei, HI 96707
- Royal Hawaiian Center’s Halloween Keiki Costume Contest
- Sunday, Oct. 23 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Royal Hawaiian Center in the Royal Grove | 2201 Kalākaua Ave.
- To pre-register for the contest, click here.
- AMVETS Halloween Extreme Experience – Zombies vs Killah Klownz Undead Chapter 2
- Every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- AMVETS West Oahu | 5001 Iroquois Ave., Ewa Beach, HI 96706
- For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
- Hawaii Wiener Derby 2022 featuring the Halloweener Parade & Contest
- Saturday, Oct. 29 | 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Kualoa Ranch | 49-560 Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe, HI 96744
- For more information and to register for the event, click here.
- HoMA’s annual all-ages Halloween
- Honolulu Museum of Art’s Central Courtyard schedule
October events on Kauai:
- Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!
- Saturday, Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- J Walter Cameron Center | 95 Mahalani St.