HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family.

As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month:

Haunted houses and trails:

“The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31 Aloha Stadium | 99-500 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96818 Purchase tickets here: click here .

Haunted Drive-Through

Haunted Plantation Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, Oct. 21 – Oct. 23, Oct. 29 – Oct. 31 Hawaii’s Plantation Village | 94-695 Waipahu St Ext, Waipahu, HI 96797 Visit here for more information and to make reservations .



Family-friendly activities:

Aloun Farms 20th Pumpkin Festival Kicks On Saturday and Sunday starting Oct. 15 – Oct. 30 | 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aloun Farms | 91-1440 Farrington Hwy. Kapolei, HI 96707



Royal Hawaiian Center’s Halloween Keiki Costume Contest Sunday, Oct. 23 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Royal Hawaiian Center in the Royal Grove | 2201 Kalākaua Ave. To pre-register for the contest, click here .



AMVETS Halloween Extreme Experience – Zombies vs Killah Klownz Undead Chapter 2 Every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. AMVETS West Oahu | 5001 Iroquois Ave., Ewa Beach, HI 96706 For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .



Hawaii Wiener Derby 2022 featuring the Halloweener Parade & Contest Saturday, Oct. 29 | 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kualoa Ranch | 49-560 Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe, HI 96744 For more information and to register for the event, click here .



HoMA’s annual all-ages Halloween Honolulu Museum of Art’s Central Courtyard schedule



October events on Kauai: