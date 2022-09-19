HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some say the best food in the world can be found in Hawaii. The islands bring in tropical flavors inspired by the diverse communities that make up the Hawaiian Islands.

Foodies from around the world research ahead of their trip to make sure they taste Hawaii classics like loco mocos, spam musubis, fresh fruit bowls and more.

Only in Your State is a website that provides fun facts about all 50 states and came out with their list of odd food combinations only found in Hawaii.

They looked at popular food items that are typically paired in Hawaii and are very popular to eat amongst residents.

Food combinations only found in Hawaii

Mango slices and li hing mui

Meat and steamed bun

Spam, seaweed and rice

Hamburger steak, egg, rice and steak

Pork and taro leaf

Chicken katsu, rice and macaroni salad

Kalua pork and cabbage

You can find these tasty combinations at almost any local Hawaiian restaurant on island. Many of these meals come in the classic plate lunch style and can be enjoyed all day long.

For more information about this list of food combinations, head to Only in Your State’s website.