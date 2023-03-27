HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school seniors across Hawai‘i are nearing the final stretch of the 2022-23 school year leading up to graduation. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education released a graduation schedule for the Class of 2023.

As recent years have required many guidelines to follow due to COVID-19, this year the DOE has decreased guidelines. It is suggested participants and attendees be mindful of COVID-19 precautions and asked to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within five days of the ceremony.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

I know that our Class of 2023 will continue to make Hawai‘i proud as they embark on their next journey.” Superintendent Keith Hayashi

DOE said to reach out to schools for more details if there should be any further questions.

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

May 19

Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino, 12 p.m. at school campus

Keaʻau High, 4 p.m. at school stadium

Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary, 5 p.m. at Kaʻū District Gymnasium

Hilo High, 7 p.m. at Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

May 20

Konawaena High, 9 a.m. at school football field

Honokaʻa High & Inter., 10 a.m. at school campus

Kohala High, 2 p.m. at Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park

Waiākea High, 6 p.m. at Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

May 21

Pahoa High & Inter., 1 p.m. at school gymnasium

May 27

Kealakehe High, 6 p.m. at school football field

MAUI

May 18

Kekaulike High, 6 p.m. at school stadium

May 19

Baldwin High, 5 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium

May 20

Hāna High & Elementary, 3:30 p.m. at school campus

Maui High, 4:30 at War Memorial Stadium

May 21

Lahainaluna High, 6 p.m. at school campus

LĀNA‘I

May 20

Lāna‘i High & Elementary, 2 p.m. at Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium

MOLOKA‘I

May 20

Moloka‘i High, 4 p.m. at school football field

O‘AHU

May 16

Mililani High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

May 17

Waipahu High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH Mānoa

May 18

Olomana School, 4 p.m. at school campus

Roosevelt High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH Mānoa

ʻAiea High, 6 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Kahuku High & Inter., 6 p.m. at Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Activities Center

May 19

Moanalua High, 5:30 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa

Leilehua High, 6 p.m. at school stadium

Waiʻanae High, 6 p.m. at school stadium

Kapolei High, 6 p.m. at school stadium

Kaiser High, 6:30 p.m. at school stadium

May 20

Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School, 10 a.m. at school campus

James Campbell High, 12:15 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Kaimukī High, 5 p.m. at Waikiki Shell

Farrington High, 5 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa

Nānākuli High & Inter., 5 p.m. at school campus

James B. Castle High, 5 p.m. at school stadium

Waialua High & Intermediate, 5:30 p.m. at school athletics field

Radford High, 6 p.m. at school stadium

Kailua High, 6 p.m. at school football field

Pearl City High, 7 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center

May 21

President William McKinley High School, 5 p.m. at school campus

May 23

Kalani High, 6:30 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa

May 24

Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind, 5:30 p.m. at school campus

Kalāheo High, 6:30 p.m. at Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

KAUA‘I

May 19

Kapaʻa High, 5:30 p.m. at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Kaua‘i High, 5:30 p.m. at Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium

Waimea High, 6:30 p.m. at school front lawn

Niʻihau High & Elementary on Kaua‘i does not have a senior class this year. Also, Kūlanihākoʻi High on Maui will not have a senior class graduate until the 2025-26 school year.