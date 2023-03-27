HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school seniors across Hawai‘i are nearing the final stretch of the 2022-23 school year leading up to graduation. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education released a graduation schedule for the Class of 2023.
As recent years have required many guidelines to follow due to COVID-19, this year the DOE has decreased guidelines. It is suggested participants and attendees be mindful of COVID-19 precautions and asked to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within five days of the ceremony.
I know that our Class of 2023 will continue to make Hawai‘i proud as they embark on their next journey.”Superintendent Keith Hayashi
DOE said to reach out to schools for more details if there should be any further questions.
HAWAI‘I ISLAND
May 19
- Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino, 12 p.m. at school campus
- Keaʻau High, 4 p.m. at school stadium
- Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary, 5 p.m. at Kaʻū District Gymnasium
- Hilo High, 7 p.m. at Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
May 20
- Konawaena High, 9 a.m. at school football field
- Honokaʻa High & Inter., 10 a.m. at school campus
- Kohala High, 2 p.m. at Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park
- Waiākea High, 6 p.m. at Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
May 21
- Pahoa High & Inter., 1 p.m. at school gymnasium
May 27
- Kealakehe High, 6 p.m. at school football field
MAUI
May 18
- Kekaulike High, 6 p.m. at school stadium
May 19
- Baldwin High, 5 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium
May 20
- Hāna High & Elementary, 3:30 p.m. at school campus
- Maui High, 4:30 at War Memorial Stadium
May 21
- Lahainaluna High, 6 p.m. at school campus
LĀNA‘I
May 20
- Lāna‘i High & Elementary, 2 p.m. at Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
MOLOKA‘I
May 20
- Moloka‘i High, 4 p.m. at school football field
O‘AHU
May 16
- Mililani High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
May 17
- Waipahu High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH Mānoa
May 18
- Olomana School, 4 p.m. at school campus
- Roosevelt High, 6 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH Mānoa
- ʻAiea High, 6 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center
- Kahuku High & Inter., 6 p.m. at Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Activities Center
May 19
- Moanalua High, 5:30 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa
- Leilehua High, 6 p.m. at school stadium
- Waiʻanae High, 6 p.m. at school stadium
- Kapolei High, 6 p.m. at school stadium
- Kaiser High, 6:30 p.m. at school stadium
May 20
- Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School, 10 a.m. at school campus
- James Campbell High, 12:15 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center
- Kaimukī High, 5 p.m. at Waikiki Shell
- Farrington High, 5 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa
- Nānākuli High & Inter., 5 p.m. at school campus
- James B. Castle High, 5 p.m. at school stadium
- Waialua High & Intermediate, 5:30 p.m. at school athletics field
- Radford High, 6 p.m. at school stadium
- Kailua High, 6 p.m. at school football field
- Pearl City High, 7 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Convention Center
May 21
- President William McKinley High School, 5 p.m. at school campus
May 23
- Kalani High, 6:30 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center, UH at Mānoa
May 24
- Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind, 5:30 p.m. at school campus
- Kalāheo High, 6:30 p.m. at Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
KAUA‘I
May 19
- Kapaʻa High, 5:30 p.m. at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- Kaua‘i High, 5:30 p.m. at Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium
- Waimea High, 6:30 p.m. at school front lawn
Niʻihau High & Elementary on Kaua‘i does not have a senior class this year. Also, Kūlanihākoʻi High on Maui will not have a senior class graduate until the 2025-26 school year.