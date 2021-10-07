LIST: COVID-friendly Halloween 2021 events, activities around Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Halloween season has already begun as many businesses and people prepare for the holiday. Although things are not the same as 2020, the COVID pandemic continues to affect where we can go and what activities are considered safe and compliant with state guidelines.

When Halloween rolls around on Sunday, Oct. 31, gatherings will still be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, according to an extension of the COVID emergency proclamation by Gov. David Ige. Additionally, unlike last year, the launch of Safe Access Oahu sets additional rules we must follow.

Although large parties, door-to-door trick-or-treating or close-contact events are not allowed or just not the same as they used to be pre-pandemic, there are still many COVID-friendly and safe Halloween activities available across Oahu.

Here is a list of events and activities that both keiki and adults can enjoy — or get spooked by — to celebrate the 2021 Halloween season:

Drive-thru events:

Habilitat’s Drive-Thru Haunted House ‘Dead End: The Apocalypse’ — For a second year, willing participants can experience a fun and frightful night while confined in their cars at this drive-thru haunted house located at the Aloha Stadium. Guests can get a scare every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night until Halloween (pending ticket sales). To purchase a ticket, click here.

Waimanalo Country Farms 2021 Fall Harvest Festival — Enjoy some pumpkin patch picking and sunflower fields. Families and friends will be able to enjoy this drive-thru experience every Tuesday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 21, (pending sunflower bloom). To secure a reservation, click here.

Pearlridge Center’s Trunk-or-Treat — Keiki and families can satisfy their sweet tooth and score candy on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the comfort and safety of their vehicles. This contact-less drive-thru event is free, but participants must reserve a ticket here. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Those attending are also encouraged to dress up and/or decorate their vehicle.

Town Center of Mililani Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating — Craving for more candy? Families will be able to dress-up and drive-up at another drive-thru event at the Town Center of Mililani between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. For more information, click here.

Trick-or-Treat at International Market Place — The entire family can now trick-or-treat and show off their costumes on all three levels at the International Market Place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Halloween. Hunt down for treats at participating store with orange and black balloons. Keiki can also recieve a free goodie bag at the same time at the festive Treehouse on Level 2, Banyan Court.

Halloween-themed establishments compliant with Safe Access Oahu:

Nightmare Honolulu pop-up bar at Ala Moana Center — Thirsty? Head over to ‘Nightmare’ located on Ala Moana’s Ewa Wing level 3 (next to ‘Happy Wahine’) for ghoul and monster-inspired drinks. Both non-alcoholic beverages and cocktails for those 21 years or older — with a valid photo ID — are available every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. This establishment requires proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

Haunted Trolley Graveyard — This spooky experience combines ‘haunted house’ and ‘escape room’ to create a walk-through with up to three escape challenges. People can partcipate in a group of no more than six people. The experience takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. To book a ticket, click here. This establishment requires proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

Other Halloween-themed activities and events:

Trick & Treats Fall Fest at Ka Makana Ali’i — Parents, keiki and anyone looking for some games and giveaways can stop by the Tricks & Treats Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mulitple vendors will be in attendance, as well as live music.

Online Halloween keiki costume contest — Newborn to 12-year-old keiki will still be able to dress-up this Halloween and win prizes at a virtual costume contest hosted by the Town Center of Mililani. This online event will begin Monday, Oct. 18, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Halloween. For more information and/or to enter, click here.

Virtual Halloween keiki costume contest — For the second year in a row, Royal Hawaiian Center’s annual Halloween keiki costume contest will be going virtual to keep families safe amid the pandemic. Infant and 10-year-old keiki — and even parents — can participate in several categories to win spook-tacular prizes. Participants can upload photos here until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Virtual keiki costume contset with International Market Place — Those who want to score even more prizes and put their costumes to the test can enter their keiki at another virtual costume contest between Friday, Oct. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 31. Contestants can enter by posting a photo on Instagram and tagging @intlmktplace and #MarketPlaceStories.

All of these events can be COVID-friendly and safe if all guidelines, precautions and restrictions are followed. Do not miss out on the 2021 Halloween fun and do consider participating in any of these horror-filled activities.