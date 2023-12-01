HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays in full swing, many Christmas parades will grace Hawaii neighborhoods this weekend.

Friday

Overall List:

2023 Wahiawa Santa Parade – 6:30 p.m.

Kauai: Lights on Rice Parade in Lihue – 6:30 p.m.

2023 Wahiawa Santa Parade

Route: The parade will start from Kaala Elementary, travel up California Avenue, and come to an end at North Cane Street.

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Floats make their through the Annual Wahiawa Town Santa Parade in 2022. (Photo/Wahiawa Community & Business Association) The Waikiki Trolley makes its way through the Annual Wahiawa Town Santa Parade in 2022. (Photo/Wahiawa Community & Business Association)

Kauai: Lights on Rice Parade in Lihue

Route: The parade will begin at Vidinha Stadium, head down Hoolako and Rice streets, and end on ‘Eiwa Street at the Historic County Building.

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

In preparation for the event, all streets will be closed along the parade route from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until the parade ends.

Kauai County said no parking will be allowed in the parking lots of the Historic County Building and the state buildings from 3 p.m. to midnight. These areas will be used by parade floats as parking.

Saturday

Overall List:

59th Annual Kaneohe Christmas Parade – 9 a.m.

36th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade – 9 a.m.

Honolulu City Light’s Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade – 6 p.m.

Big Island: 63rd Annual Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade – 5:30 p.m.

59th Annual Kaneohe Christmas Parade

Route: The parade will begin at Windward Mall and Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center and travel along Kamehameha Highway to Castle High School. While most of the parade will go through the highway it will travel through parts Haiku Road at the start and Kaneohe Bay Drive at the end.

Start time: 9 a.m.

Event coordinators said street closures will begin at around 8:30 and will reopen as the parade passes. The parade is expected to end at around 10:30 through 11 a.m.

Certain streets will remain open so drivers can get around: Haiku Road, Kamehameha Highway northbound lanes from Pua Inia Street to Waikalua Road and Kaneohe Bay Drive from Puohala Street.

36th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade

Route: The parade starts at Mililani High School Kauinana Stadium and will travel along Kipapa Drive past Mililani Shopping Center, to Moenamanu Street, then onto Kuahelani Avenue, and Meheula Parkway before coming to an end at the Town Center of Mililani.

Start time: 9 a.m.

Honolulu City Light’s Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade

Route: A‘ala Park to Honolulu Hale

Start time: 6 p.m.

This parade comes as part of the opening night for the 2023 Honolulu City Lights which begins with a block party on Punchbowl Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. All holiday festivities will take place on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at Honolulu Hale.

Our Wake Up 2Day was at Honolulu Hale Friday morning with a full report on the event, click here for the full story.

Big Island: 63rd Annual Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade

Route: The start of the parade will be staged in Waimea Park and turn out onto Lindsey Road to the main intersection, turn left onto Mamalahoa Highway then pass through the town center, take right onto Pukalani Road, then right again onto Ala Ohia Road and eventually come to end at the Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park.

Times: 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

During the parade, some roads will be closed to traffic and there will be no alternate routes on portions of Kawaihae Road, Lindsey Road, Mamalahoa Highway, Pukalani Road and Ala Ohia Road.

Sunday

Overall List:

49th Annual Street Bikers United Toy Parade – 11 a.m.

Annual Pearl City Christmas Parade & Cruz Night – 4 p.m.

49th Annual Street Bikers United Toy Parade

Route: Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park to Waikiki Shell

Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Annual Pearl City Christmas Parade & Cruz Night