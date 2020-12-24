List: Christmas mall hours offered to last-minute shoppers across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many families have opted to celebrate Christmas virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shoppers can still be seen at malls across Oahu getting in on those last-minute holiday deals.
Here is everything you need to know about which malls are open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Ala Moana Center
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Saturday : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pearlridge Mall
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kahala Mall
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ka Makana Ali’I (Kapolei)
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Windward Mall
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.