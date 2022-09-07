HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s National Beer Day and Hawaii has many local breweries that are ready to celebrate the day.

Yelp came out with its list of best breweries in and near Honolulu for the month of September. Beer lovers enjoy trying the tropical flavors infused into craft beer.

Many breweries have picked fun names to reflect the tropical hints of flavor inspired by the drink.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category and then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Top-rated beer in Hawaii:

Hana Koa Brewing Co. – Kaka’ako Waikiki Brewing Company – Waikiki Aloha Beer – Honolulu Honolulu Beerworks – Honolulu Beer Lab HI – Honolulu Lokahi Brewing Company – Honolulu The Hall by Beer Lab HI – Aiea Maui Brewing Co.– Waikiki Broken Boundary Brewery – Kalihi Kona Brewing Co – Hawaii Kai

Hana Koa Brewing Co. came in first on Yelp’s list. If you don’t have time to stop by their brewery you can pick up one of their beers at a liquor store or mini-mart near you. Click here for more info.

For more information on Yelp’s list head to their website.