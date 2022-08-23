HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ever wonder if your car is more susceptible to being stolen based on its make and model? According to one study, your hunch is right.

Bankrate came up with their list of cars most likely to be stolen in every state. They broke down cars based on make, model and year.

Their study suggests a full-size Ford pickup truck is the most likely car to be stolen across the U.S., taking the top spot for most stolen cars in 19 states and the second most stolen car in 13 states.

Having an older car doesn’t mean you are in the clear either. According to the study, 2000 Honda Civics are popular cars to be stolen.

Cars most likely stolen in Hawaii:

2006 Ford Pickup (full-size) 2000 Honda Civic 2016 Toyota Tacoma

During the pandemic, they report car thefts actually went up. The model of the vehicle is a big factor when thieves are targeting vehicles. The more popular the make and model, the more chances you have of getting your car stolen.

To read the full study on cars that are most likely to be stolen in Hawaii, head to Bankrate’s website.