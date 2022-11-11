HONOLULU (KHON2) – Driving in Hawaii you’ll probably see a lot of Toyotas, Hondas, Fords and Nissans. But have you ever wondered what the most popular car in the state is?

Tempus Logix is a vehicle transportation company that came up with the top cars you will spot while living or visiting Hawaii.

Hawaii is known as one of the least stressed states in the country and you would think Hawaii resident’s cars would reflect that.

Hawaii is also an outdoor active state with numerous hiking trails, boat docks, camping spots and more! Having the right car for off-roading can make a big difference.

According to their list the Toyota Tacoma tops the charts. In Hawaii the Toyota Tacoma sells eight to ten times quicker than in other states in the country. Even though it is not your typical budget car, it is affordable to not drain the bank and these cars are very reliable.

Top five cars found in Hawaii:

Toyota Tacoma Jeep Wrangler Toyota 4Runner Ford Explorer Nissan Frontier

To read the full list and get more insights on why these cars made the list head over to Tempus Logix’s website.

They also reported Honda Ridgeline and Ford F-150 being further down on their list. If you are visiting Hawaii and want to rent a car you might want to book well in advance. During peak travel times car rentals sell out making it hard to find the right fit for your stay.