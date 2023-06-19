HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are many ways to support black owned businesses and organizations on each island of Hawaii whether that’s participating in events, volunteering, or eating at one of these places.

Afro Aloha, formerly known as Black Bazaar HNL, is an organization in Hawaii with a mission to “foster connectivity within Black folks in the Pacific.”

This organization holds events and festivals highlighting the black culture and bring together like-minded people in Hawaii, with some events subject to members only.

According to Afro Aloha, “The black community accounts for less than four percent of Hawaii’s population, making the need for community and togetherness even greater.”

This organization also hosted their first Hawaii Black Entrepreneur Awards in February celebrating and recognizing black business owners and creatives in Hawaii during Black History & Black Futures Month.

Black owned businesses:

The Brave Fitness

Rebel Kitchen

The Yoga Nest

The Greenery Cafe

Pau Hana Pours

Raquel Noriko Curl Studio

Justin Blake Tattoo

Sale Pepe

Kye Teahouse

Maya’s Tapas & Wine Bar

Le Crêpe Café

Manny’s Diving Adventures

Aloha Sub Wahiawa

BoxJelly

Rick’s Jerk

Hughley’s Southern Cuisine

D Green’s BBQ

JamRock Lounge

Creative Cakes and Snacks

Fat Cheeks

Smokin’ Wings and Southern Things

Waffle and Berry

Sae’s Hot Plates

Sol Brothers BBQ

Farmacy Health Bar

Just the 2 of Us Chicken and Waffles

From southern staples like chicken and waffles to health and wellness and whether it’s in a food truck or store front, the community can find a place to support a black owned business in many ways in Hawaii.

Another organization in Hawaii centered around the black community is the The Pōpolo Project.

This non-profit hosts events and educational courses posted to their website as well as personal stories of people’s experiences in Hawaii.