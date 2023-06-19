HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are many ways to support black owned businesses and organizations on each island of Hawaii whether that’s participating in events, volunteering, or eating at one of these places.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Afro Aloha, formerly known as Black Bazaar HNL, is an organization in Hawaii with a mission to “foster connectivity within Black folks in the Pacific.”
This organization holds events and festivals highlighting the black culture and bring together like-minded people in Hawaii, with some events subject to members only.
According to Afro Aloha, “The black community accounts for less than four percent of Hawaii’s population, making the need for community and togetherness even greater.”
This organization also hosted their first Hawaii Black Entrepreneur Awards in February celebrating and recognizing black business owners and creatives in Hawaii during Black History & Black Futures Month.
Black owned businesses:
- The Brave Fitness
- Rebel Kitchen
- The Yoga Nest
- The Greenery Cafe
- Pau Hana Pours
- Raquel Noriko Curl Studio
- Justin Blake Tattoo
- Sale Pepe
- Kye Teahouse
- Maya’s Tapas & Wine Bar
- Le Crêpe Café
- Manny’s Diving Adventures
- Aloha Sub Wahiawa
- BoxJelly
- Rick’s Jerk
- Hughley’s Southern Cuisine
- D Green’s BBQ
- JamRock Lounge
- Creative Cakes and Snacks
- Fat Cheeks
- Smokin’ Wings and Southern Things
- Waffle and Berry
- Sae’s Hot Plates
- Sol Brothers BBQ
- Farmacy Health Bar
- Just the 2 of Us Chicken and Waffles
From southern staples like chicken and waffles to health and wellness and whether it’s in a food truck or store front, the community can find a place to support a black owned business in many ways in Hawaii.
Another organization in Hawaii centered around the black community is the The Pōpolo Project.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
This non-profit hosts events and educational courses posted to their website as well as personal stories of people’s experiences in Hawaii.