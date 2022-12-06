HONOLULU (KHON2) – The housing market has risen and fallen throughout the past year and if you are waiting for interest rates to creep back down this might be a good time to think about what suburb you would like to buy in.

Niche came out with their list of best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu for the year of 2022.

They take into consideration public schools, housing prices, the city population and more.

Best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu

Waikele Maunawili Mililani Mauka Mililani Ocean Pointe Waimalu Kailua Kapolei Pearl City Whitmore Village

When looking to purchase a house in the suburbs many people look at the schools nearby, how clean the neighborhood is and safety.

For more information on Niche’s list of best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu head to their website.

Because housing in Hawaii is one of the most expensive in the country it is important to do as much research as possible and work with a realtor you trust.