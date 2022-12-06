HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture.

Meaning many tourists will gladly purchase a ticket to come to the islands to take in all the beauty Hawaii has to offer.

Because Hawaii is made up of different islands all having a different feel, it’s important to see as many as you can.

Yelp ranked the best scenic overlooks within a region and came out with their list of best scenic overlooks on Oahu for Dec. 2022.

Best Scenic Overlooks on Oahu

Mount Tantalus Pu’u ‘Ualaka’a State Park Diamond Head Lookout Nu’uanu Pali State Park Pali Highway Scenic Lookout

Often times visitors who fly to Oahu tend to stay in one spot. Whether that’s near the North Shore, Waikiki or even Ko ‘Olina.

If you can, it’s great to rent a car or take the county bus to view different parts of the island and truly get a feel of what Hawaii has to offer.

Yelp takes into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.