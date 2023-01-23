HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best public high schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Mililani and Waipahu.

You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of traditional, charter and online public high schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, reviews from parents and students and enrollment numbers.

Top 10 public high schools in Hawaii

Mililani High School – Mililani Moanalua High School – Honolulu Hawaii Technology Academy Public Charter School – Waipahu President Theodore Roosevelt High School – Honolulu University Laboratory School – Honolulu Waiakea High School – Hilo Kalani High School – Honolulu Henry J. Kaiser High School – Honolulu Myron B. Thompson Academy Public Charter School – Honolulu Kihei Charter School – Kihei

Other high schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Kalahea High School and Waialua High & Intermediate School.

To view the full list of the best public high schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.