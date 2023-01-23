HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
According to the website, some of the best public high schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Mililani and Waipahu.
You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.
The website ranked dozens of traditional, charter and online public high schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, reviews from parents and students and enrollment numbers.
Top 10 public high schools in Hawaii
- Mililani High School – Mililani
- Moanalua High School – Honolulu
- Hawaii Technology Academy Public Charter School – Waipahu
- President Theodore Roosevelt High School – Honolulu
- University Laboratory School – Honolulu
- Waiakea High School – Hilo
- Kalani High School – Honolulu
- Henry J. Kaiser High School – Honolulu
- Myron B. Thompson Academy Public Charter School – Honolulu
- Kihei Charter School – Kihei
Other high schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Kalahea High School and Waialua High & Intermediate School.
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
To view the full list of the best public high schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.