HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best private high schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Hauula and Kamuela.

You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of private high schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, reviews from parents and students and enrollment numbers.

Top 10 standout schools in Hawaii

‘Iolani School – Honolulu Punahou School – Laie Asia Pacific International School – Hauula Hawai’i Preparatory Academy – Kamuela Seabury Hall – Makawao Le Jardin Academy – Kailua St. Andrew’s Schools – Honolulu Island School – Lihue Maui Preparatory Academy – Lahaina Mid-Pacific Institute – Honolulu

Other private high schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Pacific Buddhist Academy, Hawaii Baptist Academy and Kaimuki Christian School, both located in Honolulu.

To view the full list of best private high schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.