HONOLULU (KHON2) — Niche, a website dedicated to connecting colleges and schools with students and families, came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.

The study reports a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. Their grading system considers several key factors of a location including housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to measure the overall quality of an area.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Coming in first is Maunawili with their overall Niche grade being an A-. They report Maunawili is a suburb of Honolulu with a population of 1,977. Living in Maunawili offers residents a rural feel with most residents owning their homes.

In second is Mililani Mauka with their overall Niche grade being a B. They report Mililani Mauka being a quiet and safe neighborhood where a large part of the community is governed by an HOA. Neighborhoods are clean and homes are well maintained.

In third is Kailua with their overall Niche grade being an A-. They report Kailua is a suburb of Honolulu with a population of 37,586. Living in Kailua offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Kailua there are a lot of restaurants and parks.

Best places to raise a family in Hawaii:

Maunawili Mililani Mauka Kailua Mililani Hilo Honolulu Waikele Kapolei Pearl City Waialua

To view the full list of best places to live in Hawaii in 2022 head to Niche’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Ocean Pointe, Princeville and Makawao were all farther down on Niche’s best places to raise a family list.