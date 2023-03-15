HONOLULU (KHON2) — HomeiA, a website that gives information on where people in America are moving from and to, came out with a study on the best places to live in Hawaii based on crime, property values, location and access to amenities.

The study reports a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. They considered several key factors of a location including home values, the neighborhood atmosphere, if the area is family friendly and more.

Coming in first is Wailuku which is a city located on the northwestern part of the island of Maui. More than 16,000 people live in Wailuku. Wailuku is known for its safety, amenities and local restaurants and cafes. The median home price is $690,000 according to their study.

In second is Mililani Town located on Oahu. The town has more than 27,000 people residing in it and is known for its friendly neighborhoods, central location and quality of shopping. The median home price is around $834,000 according to their study.

In third is Wailua Homesteads located on Kauai. This town has more than 6,000 residents and is known for its safe neighborhoods to raise a family. The average house costs $762,000 according to their study.

Here is the full list of best places to live in Hawaii:

Wailuku – Maui Mililani Town – Oahu Wailua Homesteads – Kauai Holualoa – Hawaii Honolulu – Oahu Haiku – Pauwela – Maui Maunawili – Oahu Waikapu – Maui Kapaa – Kauai Kailua – Oahu

To view the full list of best places to live in Hawaii in 2023 head to HomeiA’s website.