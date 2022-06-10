HONOLULU (KHON2) — NICHE has released its annual ranking of the best high schools for athletes statewide.

According to the website, some of the best high schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Kamuela and Mililani.

You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of Hawaii high schools on factors like number of state championships, student participation in athletics and number of sports offered at the school.

A great high school offers different athletic sports to all students from different backgrounds, exposing them to teamwork with teammates, endurance within their sport and multitasking their sport with their academics.

Best Hawaii high schools for athletes in 2022:

Punahou School – Honolulu St. Louis School – Honolulu Mililani High School – Mililani Kahuku High & Intermediate School – Kahuku Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus – Honolulu Konawaena High School – Kealakekua Hawaii Preparatory Academy – Kamuela Maryknoll Schools – Honolulu Hilo High School – Hilo Lahainaluna High School– Lahaina

Other schools that were ranked but not on the top ten list were ‘Iolani Schools, Damien Memorial School and Hawaii Baptist Academy all located in Honolulu.

To view the full list ranking the best high schools in Hawaii head to Niche’s website.