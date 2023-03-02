HONOLULU (KHON2) – If banana cream pie is your favorite pie flavor, then you are in luck. Thursday, March 2 is observed as National Banana Cream Pie Day according to the National Calendar.

Banana cream pie is a classic pie flavor with many people craving this traditional tasty dessert since its start in the 19th century.

Many Hawaii eateries and dessert shops come out with their special recipes of banana cream pies like adding chocolate, making it extra fluffy or even adding fresh bananas on top.

Yelp ranks the best banana cream pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots near Honolulu.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming up with their list of best spots.

Best Banana Cream Pie near Honolulu:

Hawaii Pie Company – Kalihi

Liliha Bakery – Kalihi

Sweet Revenge – Kalihi

Tanya’s Pies and Grill – Wahiawa

Anna Miller’s – Aiea

Hawaii Pie Company takes the top spot on Yelp’s list. You can order from their website a Banana Foster Pie or mini and enjoy every bite. This recipe has Bananas, caramel, butter and a touch of rum. You can pick it up baked or frozen to save for later.

Liliha Bakery has a Banana Chocolate Cream Pie for less than $20. This pie has chocolate, custard and banana fillings, topped with sliced bananas and whipped cream. For a list of locations click here.

Sweet Revenge offers a chocolate banana Boston cream pie for $12. According to their website, they sell these pies while supplies last so if it’s in stock you’ll want to grab one fast!

Tanya’s Pies & Grill rotates their pie flavors throughout the week. A whole pie costs less than $15 and a slice of pie is around $2.

Lastly, Anna Miller’s sells a banana cream pie for people to enjoy. Their bakery is open until 6 p.m. For more information click here.

If you are wanting to challenge yourself by making a banana cream pie from scratch, the National Calendar has an easy menu for you to follow.

Banana Cream Pie Recipe:

1 box instant banana pudding

1 package cream cheese (softened)

2 large bananas

1 container whipped topping

1 graham cracker crust



Instructions:

Mix pudding with 1 1/2 cups milk

Cool in the fridge until thickened

With a mixer, combine pudding and cream cheese until blended

Slice bananas into graham cracker crust

Spoon pudding mixture over bananas and top with whipped topping

Chill for at least 2 hours

For more information about Yelp’s list of best banana cream pies head to their website.