HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has a list of employment and wage estimates for about 830 occupations in the nation. In Hawaii, the May 2021 estimates show dermatologists as the highest paying job and religious workers as the lowest paying.

Estimates also show which jobs in Hawaii were the most popular. Can you guess the top occupation? Read on to see if your job made the list.

#1. Office and Administrative Support

— Number employed: 72,080

— Annual mean wage: $45,910

— Median hourly wage: $22.04

#2. Food Preparation and Serving Related

— Number employed: 57,620

— Annual mean wage: $36,200

— Median hourly wage: $14.49

#3. Sales and Related Occupations

— Number employed: 50,070

— Annual mean wage: $42,840

— Median hourly wage: $17.08

#4. Transportation and Material Moving

— Number employed: 41,250

— Annual mean wage: $49,790

— Median hourly wage: $18.30

#5. Educational Instruction and Library

— Number employed: 37,420

— Annual mean wage: $58,960

— Median hourly wage: $28.77

#6. Management

— Number employed: 35,140

— Annual mean wage: $110,500

— Median hourly wage: $47.71

#7. Healthcare Practitioners and Technical

— Number employed: 31,300

— Annual mean wage: $113,370

— Median hourly wage: $47.12

#8. Construction and Extraction

— Number employed: 30,140

— Annual mean wage: $73,370

— Median hourly wage: $35.76

#9. Business and Financial Operations

— Number employed: 27,150

— Annual mean wage: $75,750

— Median hourly wage: $32.04

#10. Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance

— Number employed: 27,050

— Annual mean wage: $38,940

— Median hourly wage: $18.12

#11. Installation, Maintenance, and Repair

— Number employed: 23,230

— Annual mean wage: $63,520

— Median hourly wage: $29.09

#12. Healthcare Support

— Number employed: 21,030

— Annual mean wage: $37,870

— Median hourly wage: $17.76

#13. Protective Service

— Number employed: 19,480

— Annual mean wage: $55,070

— Median hourly wage: $22.71

#14. Fast Food and Counter Workers

— Number employed: 17,560

— Annual mean wage: $28,810

— Median hourly wage: $13.75

#15. Retail Salespersons

— Number employed: 17,040

— Annual mean wage: $35,340

— Median hourly wage: $14.36

#16. Office Clerks, General

— Number employed: 15,680

— Annual mean wage: $40,610

— Median hourly wage: $18.01

#17. Cashiers

— Number employed: 14,550

— Annual mean wage: $30,710

— Median hourly wage: $13.98

#18. Community and Social Service

— Number employed: 12,180

— Annual mean wage: $55,430

— Median hourly wage: $23.73

#19. Production

— Number employed: 11,870

— Annual mean wage: $50,170

— Median hourly wage: $22.11

#20. General and Operations Managers

— Number employed: 11,510

— Annual mean wage: $107,140

— Median hourly wage: $46.18

#21. Personal Care and Service

— Number employed: 11,430

— Annual mean wage: $36,600

— Median hourly wage: $14.69

#22. Computer and Mathematical

— Number employed: 11,330

— Annual mean wage: $89,800

— Median hourly wage: $38.93

#23. Registered Nurses

— Number employed: 11,110

— Annual mean wage: $106,530

— Median hourly wage: $53.40

#24. Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

— Number employed: 11,080

— Annual mean wage: $34,090

— Median hourly wage: $14.47

#25. Security Guards

— Number employed: 9,100

— Annual mean wage: $36,880

— Median hourly wage: $17.59

#26. Waiters and Waitresses

— Number employed: 8,560

— Annual mean wage: $39,370

— Median hourly wage: $13.65

#27. Architecture and Engineering

— Number employed: 8,550

— Annual mean wage: $89,410

— Median hourly wage: $39.72

#28. Stockers and Order Fillers

— Number employed: 7,930

— Annual mean wage: $34,840

— Median hourly wage: $14.91

#29. First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers

— Number employed: 7,500

— Annual mean wage: $60,620

— Median hourly wage: $29.02

#30. Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media

— Number employed: 7,440

— Annual mean wage: $61,820

— Median hourly wage: $24.00

#31. Landscaping and Groundskeeping

— Number employed: 7,370

— Annual mean wage: $38,750

— Median hourly wage: $17.90

#32. Customer Service Representatives

— Number employed: 7,340

— Annual mean wage: $40,890

— Median hourly wage: $18.11

#33. Cooks, Restaurant

— Number employed: 7,280

— Annual mean wage: $38,820

— Median hourly wage: $17.91

#34. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand

— Number employed: 7,260

— Annual mean wage: $39,170

— Median hourly wage: $17.87

#35. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive

— Number employed: 6,790

— Annual mean wage: $47,440

— Median hourly wage: $22.62

#36. Life, Physical, and Social Science

— Number employed: 6,760

— Annual mean wage: $74,540

— Median hourly wage: $31.21

#37. Home Health and Personal Care Aides

— Number employed: 6,600

— Annual mean wage: $30,160

— Median hourly wage: $14.17

#38. Maintenance and Repair Workers, General

— Number employed: 6,440

— Annual mean wage: $51,710

— Median hourly wage: $22.96

#39. First-Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Workers

— Number employed: 6,020

— Annual mean wage: $46,230

— Median hourly wage: $20.84

#40. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

— Number employed: 6,000

— Annual mean wage: $42,200

— Median hourly wage: $21.83

#41. Carpenters

— Number employed: 5,670

— Annual mean wage: $79,200

— Median hourly wage: $37.05

#42. Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks

— Number employed: 5,550

— Annual mean wage: $46,480

— Median hourly wage: $22.55

#43. Nursing Assistants

— Number employed: 5,260

— Annual mean wage: $36,680

— Median hourly wage: $17.79

#44. First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers

— Number employed: 4,930

— Annual mean wage: $50,970

— Median hourly wage: $22.78

#45. Teaching Assistants, Except Postsecondary

— Number employed: 4,830

— Annual mean wage: $32,610

— Median hourly wage:

#46. Food Preparation Workers

— Number employed: 4,800

— Annual mean wage: $34,860

— Median hourly wage: $14.74

#47. Accountants and Auditors

— Number employed: 4,740

— Annual mean wage: $69,950

— Median hourly wage: $30.30

#48. Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education

— Number employed: 4,360

— Annual mean wage: $64,240

— Median hourly wage:

#49. Legal

— Number employed: 4,190

— Annual mean wage: $86,300

— Median hourly wage: $37.16

#50. Construction Laborers

— Number employed: 3,950

— Annual mean wage: $59,210

— Median hourly wage: $27.13

Every position has the number of total workers in Hawaii, alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage, where each of those figures is available.