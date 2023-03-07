HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking on where the best public high school, middle school and elementary teachers teach at in the Honolulu area.

According to the website, some of the best schools with great first impressions, caring attitudes and positive atmosphere are found in Honolulu.

You can check the directory for the schools enrollment numbers, their student to teacher ratio and overall NICHE grade.

The website based their rankings on student and parent ratings of teachers, their salaries, how often teachers are absent from their class, how long they have been in education, student teacher ratio and the Niche Academic Grade for the school.

Best Teachers in Honolulu County:

Hawaii Technology Academy Public Charter School Momilani Elementary School Mayor John H. Wilson Elementary School Hokulani Elementary School Mililani Ike Elementary School Mililani Mauka Elementary School Waikiki Elementary School Manana Elementary School Adm. Chester W. Nimitz Elementary School Kamiloiki Elementary School

Hawaii Technology Academy Public Charter School takes the top spot on Niche’s list. According to their findings the overall graduation rate is 92 percent.

The public charter school has more than 1,300 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1. According to state test scores, 43 percent of students are at least proficient in math and 68 percent in reading.

Other schools that were ranked but not on Niche’s top 10 list were Pearl City Highlands School, Manoa Elementary School and Iliahi Elementary School.

To view the full list of best teachers in Honolulu county head to Niche’s website.