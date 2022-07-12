HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

When flying to Hawaii, some people are excited to try 5-star gourmet restaurants; however, many people are more excited to get their hands on some food truck classics!

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Gayot, a review site for wine, drinks, food and more, released its ranking of their top picks for food trucks in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best food trucks in Hawaii are located in Honolulu, Kapolei, Kahuku and Kihei.

Although Hawaii is not directly known for its food trucks, there are plenty of standout trucks people will happily support.

Best Food Trucks in Hawaii:

Banan – Honolulu Da Ala Cart – Honolulu Elena’s Luchwagons – Kapolei Giovanni’s Original White Shrimp Truck – Kahuku Jawz Tacos – Kihei Leonard’s Bakery Malsadamobile – Waipahu Maui Fresh Streatery – Kahului Pat’s Taqueria – Hanalei Sweet Revenge Honolulu – Honolulu Tai Food Express – Hauula

Food truck lovers enjoy trying the different cuisines combined with affordable prices.

From seafood, to tacos, fresh malasadas and more, the list of best food trucks covers almost everyone’s likings.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To view the full list ranking the top-rated beers in Hawaii, head to Gayot’s website.