HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.
When flying to Hawaii, some people are excited to try 5-star gourmet restaurants; however, many people are more excited to get their hands on some food truck classics!
Gayot, a review site for wine, drinks, food and more, released its ranking of their top picks for food trucks in Hawaii.
According to the website, some of the best food trucks in Hawaii are located in Honolulu, Kapolei, Kahuku and Kihei.
Although Hawaii is not directly known for its food trucks, there are plenty of standout trucks people will happily support.
Best Food Trucks in Hawaii:
- Banan – Honolulu
- Da Ala Cart – Honolulu
- Elena’s Luchwagons – Kapolei
- Giovanni’s Original White Shrimp Truck – Kahuku
- Jawz Tacos – Kihei
- Leonard’s Bakery Malsadamobile – Waipahu
- Maui Fresh Streatery – Kahului
- Pat’s Taqueria – Hanalei
- Sweet Revenge Honolulu – Honolulu
- Tai Food Express – Hauula
Food truck lovers enjoy trying the different cuisines combined with affordable prices.
From seafood, to tacos, fresh malasadas and more, the list of best food trucks covers almost everyone’s likings.
