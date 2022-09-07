HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you fly to Hawaii for the beaches, tropical climate, or never-ending hiking trails, one thing you will also experience is delicious island food.

However, don’t have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.

Recently, Hawaii welcomed its first Chick-Fil-A on Maui with a grand opening in Kahului. The popular chicken chain plans on expanding to Oahu later this year.

Krispy Kreme is a very popular doughnut spot and is only located on Maui. It’s common to stop by their only Hawaii location and bring the savory doughnuts back to the island you call home.

10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii:

Chipotle In-N-Out Panera Bread Red Robin Texas Roadhouse Waffle House Del Taco Steak ‘N Shake Peet’s Coffee SONIC Drive-In

Although Panera Bread does not have an actual store location in Hawaii, you can purchase some of their products sold at stores like Walmart and Safeway.

Chipotle is a restaurant that many people are shocked is not located in Hawaii. Although there are similar eateries to this fast food chain, Chipotle has said they do not have any current plans to expand to Hawaii. Hopefully that will change soon.

Although Hawaii residents will sometimes get the Red Robin commercials playing on their TV or streaming services, Hawaii does not currently have a Red Robin restaurant on the islands.