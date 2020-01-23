Lions In Sight initiative helps those who struggle to see, hear

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lions clubs worldwide will be performing community service projects as part of the “Lions In Sight” initiative to raise public awareness of the vital role Lions clubs play in their communities.

As Spring cleaning gets underway, the Hawaii Lions are asking people to look through dresser drawers and closets for used eyeglasses and hearing aids and donate them to the Lions Recycle For Sight program.

The glasses will be distributed to those in need within developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible.

The glasses will be cleaned, categorized by prescription and prepared for distribution by Lions, Leos, and other groups. According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.

Hawaii Lions collect eyeglasses year-round and the Lions members will be out in force receiving your unwanted eyewear at Walmart and other locations throughout the state.

You may also place them in specially marked Lions Recycle For Sight collection boxes. Locations are also posted on the website, visit hawaiilions.org and click on “Eyeglasses.”

In addition to the eyeglasses, hearing aids will be also collected, cleaned and tested for local distribution.

As part of the 11th Annual State-Wide “Lions in Sight” project, January 25, 2020, the Lions stationed at Kahala Mall from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 pm. will be offering free vision screening between Macy’s and The Walking Store.

For more information, contact Kelvin Moniz (808) 652-4737 for Kauai Island, and for other islands, contact Alice Kudo 456-7278 or email pback@hawaiiantel.net