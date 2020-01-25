Lions Club hosts annual eyeglass drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Lions Clubs gathered around the islands to collect eyeglasses for their 11th Annual Lions in Sight drive.
They collected eyeglasses to help those who need them in developing countries.
The glasses go to the Lions Recycle For Sight program.
Recently, 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses were given to villagers throughout the mountainous terrain of war-torn Afghanistan by Hawaii Lions Club members.
In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages, and an eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.
The glasses will be cleaned, sorted by prescription, and prepared for distribution by Lions, Leos and other groups.
According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.
Lions are known for their commitment to being “Knights of the Blind in the Crusade against Darkness,” a challenging statement made by Helen Keller in 1925. Eyeglass collection is a year round program.
Lions worldwide also held an eyeglass drive too.
The Lions also collected hearing aids which will be cleaned and tested for local distribution.
For more information, log onto www.hawaiilions.org and click on Eyeglasses.
