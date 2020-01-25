Lions Club hosts annual eyeglass drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Lions Clubs gathered around the islands to collect eyeglasses for their 11th Annual Lions in Sight drive.

They collected eyeglasses to help those who need them in developing countries.

The glasses go to the Lions Recycle For Sight program.

Recently, 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses were given to villagers throughout the mountainous terrain of war-torn Afghanistan by Hawaii Lions Club members.

In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages, and an eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.

The glasses will be cleaned, sorted by prescription, and prepared for distribution by Lions, Leos and other groups.

According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.

Lions are known for their commitment to being “Knights of the Blind in the Crusade against Darkness,” a challenging statement made by Helen Keller in 1925. Eyeglass collection is a year round program.

Lions worldwide also held an eyeglass drive too.

The Lions also collected hearing aids which will be cleaned and tested for local distribution.

For more information, log onto www.hawaiilions.org and click on Eyeglasses.

The Walmart Collection Locations for Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. are:
OAHU
Keeaumoku – 700 Keeaumoku St (808) 955-8441
Pearl City – 1131 Kuala St (808) 454-8785 ­
Waipahu – 94-595 Kupuohi St (808) 688-0066
Mililani – 95-550 Lanikuhana Ave (808) 623-6744 ­
Kapolei – 91-600 Farrington Highway (808) 206-9069
KAUAI Lihue 3-3300 Kuhio Hwy (808) 246-1599
MAUI Kahului – 101 Pakaula St (808) 871-7820
HAWAII Hilo – 325 E Makaala St (808) 961-9115 ­ Kona – 75-1015 Henry St (808) 334-0466

Other Hawaii Locations 8 a.m.-2 p.m. except Kahala Mall.
OAHU
Kahala Mall – between Macy’s & The Walking Store ­ January 25, 10am-3pm
Longs Drugs – Manoa Market Place ­ 2750 Woodlawn Drive ­ (808) 988-2161
Longs Drugs – Wahiawa Shopping Center ­ 925 California Avenue (808) 621-6888

KAUAI
Times (Big Save Market) ‐ Eleele ­ 416 Waialo Road (808) 335-3127
Times (Big Save Market) ‐ Kapaa ­ 1105 Kuhio Highway (808) 822-4971
Kukui Grove Shopping Center ‐ Lihue: located next to Longs by water fountain 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway
Sueoka Store ‐ Koloa ­ 5392 Koloa Road (808) 742-1611
Princeville Shopping Center ‐ Princeville: located by First Hawaiian Bank ­ 5‐4280 Kuhio Highway

MAUI
Lahaina Cannery Mall ‐ Lahaina: located in front of Longs ­ 1221 Honoapiilani Highway

BIG ISLAND
KTA Super Store ‐ Hilo ­ 50 East Puainako Street (808) 959-9111
KTA Super Store ‐ Kailua-Kona ­ Keauhou Shopping Center ­ 78-6831 Ali`i Drive (808) 322-2311
KTA Super Store ‐ Kailua-Kona ­ Kona Coast Shopping Center ­ 74-5594 Palani Road (808) 329-1677
KTA Express – Kealakekua ­ 81-6602 Mamalahoa Hwy

