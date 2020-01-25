Lions Club hosts annual eyeglass drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Lions Clubs gathered around the islands to collect eyeglasses for their 11th Annual Lions in Sight drive.

They collected eyeglasses to help those who need them in developing countries.

The glasses go to the Lions Recycle For Sight program.

Recently, 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses were given to villagers throughout the mountainous terrain of war-torn Afghanistan by Hawaii Lions Club members.

In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages, and an eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.

The glasses will be cleaned, sorted by prescription, and prepared for distribution by Lions, Leos and other groups.

According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.

Lions are known for their commitment to being “Knights of the Blind in the Crusade against Darkness,” a challenging statement made by Helen Keller in 1925. Eyeglass collection is a year round program.

Lions worldwide also held an eyeglass drive too.

The Lions also collected hearing aids which will be cleaned and tested for local distribution.

For more information, log onto www.hawaiilions.org and click on Eyeglasses.

The Walmart Collection Locations for Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. are:

OAHU

Keeaumoku – 700 Keeaumoku St (808) 955-8441

Pearl City – 1131 Kuala St (808) 454-8785 ­

Waipahu – 94-595 Kupuohi St (808) 688-0066

Mililani – 95-550 Lanikuhana Ave (808) 623-6744 ­

Kapolei – 91-600 Farrington Highway (808) 206-9069

KAUAI Lihue 3-3300 Kuhio Hwy (808) 246-1599

MAUI Kahului – 101 Pakaula St (808) 871-7820

HAWAII Hilo – 325 E Makaala St (808) 961-9115 ­ Kona – 75-1015 Henry St (808) 334-0466

Other Hawaii Locations 8 a.m.-2 p.m. except Kahala Mall.

OAHU

Kahala Mall – between Macy’s & The Walking Store ­ January 25, 10am-3pm

Longs Drugs – Manoa Market Place ­ 2750 Woodlawn Drive ­ (808) 988-2161

Longs Drugs – Wahiawa Shopping Center ­ 925 California Avenue (808) 621-6888

KAUAI

Times (Big Save Market) ‐ Eleele ­ 416 Waialo Road (808) 335-3127

Times (Big Save Market) ‐ Kapaa ­ 1105 Kuhio Highway (808) 822-4971

Kukui Grove Shopping Center ‐ Lihue: located next to Longs by water fountain 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway

Sueoka Store ‐ Koloa ­ 5392 Koloa Road (808) 742-1611

Princeville Shopping Center ‐ Princeville: located by First Hawaiian Bank ­ 5‐4280 Kuhio Highway

MAUI

Lahaina Cannery Mall ‐ Lahaina: located in front of Longs ­ 1221 Honoapiilani Highway

BIG ISLAND

KTA Super Store ‐ Hilo ­ 50 East Puainako Street (808) 959-9111

KTA Super Store ‐ Kailua-Kona ­ Keauhou Shopping Center ­ 78-6831 Ali`i Drive (808) 322-2311

KTA Super Store ‐ Kailua-Kona ­ Kona Coast Shopping Center ­ 74-5594 Palani Road (808) 329-1677

KTA Express – Kealakekua ­ 81-6602 Mamalahoa Hwy