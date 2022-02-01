Lion dance teams bring good luck for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are no big celebrations in Hawaii like there was pre-pandemic to usher in the year of the tiger. However, some lion dancing teams still celebrated Lunar New Year, bringing good luck to everyone they performed for.

The Asian Lion Dance Team of Oahu said COVID-19 has made it difficult for them to share their passion for culture and tradition.

“The pandemic makes it so that you can’t have large gatherings, you know, without it being really safe,” said the group’s coordinator, Brandon Ho. “So it’s affected us in many ways. We haven’t really been able to practice as hard as we would like to, and we’ve had very few performances over the past years.”



The group now also has to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“We wear gloves,” Ho explained. “We wear masks. We sanitize our lions and sanitize basically everything that comes into contact with anyone, just to try and make it as safe as possible.”

Chinese New Year is an exciting time for all members of the Asian Lion Dance Team, as they hope to share with folks the true mean of lion dancing.

“The misconception is always that lions scare away evil spirits,” Ho said. “That’s not what lions do. The firecrackers are supposed to scare away the bad stuff. Then what happens is the lions come on in and they bring in the good luck wherever they go.”

The Asian Lion Dance Team has members as young as four-years-old.

“We hope that everyone who joins us enjoys the culture and the beauty of the tradition.”