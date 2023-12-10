HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lingering labor shortage from the pandemic is making it difficult for retailers and restaurants to meet demands, especially for the holidays.

“We’ve been having a difficult time getting employees ever since the pandemic,” stated Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director. “Prior to the pandemic, it wasn’t like this. It wasn’t where we were so desperate for employees that we would be running ads. We were offering, you know, finder’s fees.”

But local businesses continue finding new ways to keep up.

“It’s a worldwide problem that’s affecting everyone to the extent that we actually are bringing in robots,” said Makana Lani owner, Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe.

Hata-Watanabe said her restaurant will have robots from the mainland assisting workers due to the shortage.

According to Tiki’s Grill and Bar Owner, Michael Miller, December is when most restaurants look to add on a few additional people.

Restaurants like Tiki’s Grill and Bar and Makana Lani are asking guests to have patience for workers taking on extra shifts.

“If the hotel is understaffed or valet is understaffed, they can’t accommodate all of our guests. Last night, for example, we had almost 200 guests and we had two servers,” stated Hata-Watanabe.

For anyone looking for a job, an added benefit to working in the restaurant industry is access to medical coverage for over 20 hours of work per week, according to the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

“If anyone out there is looking for a job, especially those who graduated from college and you’re looking for something meanwhile until you get your job in your selected career, consider a restaurant,” said Matsuoka.