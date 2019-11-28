Lines at Honolulu airport were “minimal if not nonexistent,” on one of the busiest days to travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many kicked off the holiday season stuck at the airport with hundreds of flights grounded or delayed due to weather.

Two colossal storm systems are pummeling the west and the central United States, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions.

One-hundred and thirty-two flights were canceled in the U.S. and 3,220 flights were delayed in the last 24 hours.

And the bad weather is expected to last through Friday, November 29.

In Hawaii, even with three to five percent more people catching flights, things have been smooth sailing at Daniel K. Inouye.

“Crazy, I thought it was going to be,” said Justin Paaaina, who is traveling to Las Vegas.

“Our parents said that they saw the news and they said it would be packed so that’s why we came earlier than we were supposed to,” said Jaylin Paaaina, who is also traveling to Las Vegas.

KHON2 met with Tim Sakahara from the Department of Transportation who said that even he was surprised that the lines weren’t backed up.

“The TSA checkpoint lines are minimal if not nonexistent. It’s very smooth very efficient and we’re very thankful,” said Sakahara.

Sakahara said that TSA is fully staffed and that all of the checkpoints are open.

“It’s making a huge difference all of the lines are open everything has been going very well,” he said.

KHON2 asked him, “Sunday is going to be another day where we are expecting a lot of people to be in the airports any tips to help things continue to run smoothly?”

“We always encourage people to check the flight status before leaving for the airport just to make sure that everything is on schedule still,” said Sakahara.

He also suggests leaving early and being dropped off to avoid parking problems.

They are expecting another rush around 7 p.m. ahead of the red-eye flights. Sakahara still advises travelers to plan ahead just in case.

Both Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest said they didn’t have any delays or cancellations to or from Hawaii on Wednesday, November 27.