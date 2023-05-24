HONOLULU (KHON2) — Google Doodles are legendary, and you can help a local student become the creator of an official Google Doodle.

A Hawaiʻi teen needs your vote in the Doodle for Google contest that is taking place online.

From Hawaiʻi, Punahou student Allison Lin is one step away from being featured on the search engine’s homepage for a day, if she wins the contest.

Google announced the competition to students from across the country. They were asked to create a drawing that showcases things or people for which they are grateful.

“It’s really nerve racking to submit something for a competition, but I just went for it and hoped for the best,” explained Lin.

Lin’s doodle is titled “Made By My Heritage”. It shows parts of her Chinese background, like her favorite comfort foods which are soup dumplings and her grandpa’s noodles.

Lin’s submitted doodle also demonstrates her love of calligraphy. In her doodle, she includes the Chinese characters for love and blessings.

“I am grateful for my Chinese heritage. In this Doodle, I included different aspects that I love and value. There are my comfort foods: steamed soup dumplings and my grandpa’s noodles; a photo of my mom and me in traditional clothes with our zodiac signs [tiger and pig]; a photo of lanterns, a familiar sight of celebration; calligraphy with the words for love and blessed; and my panda plushie with a stalk of bamboo.” Lin explained on the contest’s website.

If Lin wins the contest, then she will receive $30,000 in college scholarships. For her win, she will also be awarded a $50,000 technology package that will be given to her school.

Good luck, Allison!