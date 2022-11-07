HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that Halloween is just about over, it’s a good time to start planning for Thanksgiving. And if you want turkey this Thanksgiving you should be prepared to pay a little more and buy it early.

It’s often one of the main dishes served on Thanksgiving. But this holiday, your turkey choices may be limited.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We do know that the avian flu has affected the general market for turkeys,” explained Kevin Yim, Zippys Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “And so, in general, turkeys may be harder to find on the market this year.”

According to the USDA, more than 47.86 million birds have been affected. The outbreak, which started in August, sickening birds in 43 states, is causing some supply issues.

Foodland Chief Food Officer Keoni Chang said people don’t need to panic but they should prepare.

“I don’t think people should be feeling like there’s a massive shortage that’s going to be happening this year,” Chang said. “We have supply we have good supply. But again, just like a normal year, if you wait to the last minute you’re going to take the chance of seeing what the stores have available.”

Fewer turkeys on the market mean prices will be higher.

“As demand for turkeys has gone up because the number of Turkeys available for sale have gone down due to the flu, pricing has changed,” Yim said.

Jody Franks, Big City Diner Catering Director said turkeys overall came in about 15% to 20% higher than last year so they did have to make some adjustments to their cost.

Despite the rise in costs, Chang said Foodland will still offer their free and discounted turkeys using Maikai points.

“You can’t get better than free I don’t think right?” Chang said. “So you still can get that free Turkey that everyone, you know, people have come to count on us for.”

If you’re looking for pre-made Thanksgiving meals, the message again: order early.

Some places, like Big City Diner, had sold out last week Monday.

“It’s definitely something people want because they don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen making the food they’d rather spend time with their family,” Yim said. “We still have packages available. It’s not sold out yet though. Every year we do sell out and every year we sell out earlier and earlier.”

Foodland also has tons of turkey dinner options that’s to go on sale.

Click here to see Zippy’s Thanksgiving meal options.

Click here to see Big City Diner Thanksgiving options.

Click here to see Foodland Thanksgiving dinner options.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The sooner the better, I guess is what I would say,” Chang said. “And, you know, I would I wouldn’t wait to the last minute for sure.”