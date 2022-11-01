HONOLULU (KHON2) — For three days, Southwest Airlines is offering 30% off base fares to-and-from Hawaii with the code GOHAWAII30.

From Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Thursday, Nov. 3, use this code for travel on select U.S. flights. Seats and days are limited; blackout dates, restrictions and exclusions apply. See details below.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 30% promotion code is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Wanna Get Away Plus™, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked on Southwest.com. The booking period for this promotion ends on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8:59 p.m. Hawaii time.

The travel period for this promotion are flights between Dec. 1, 2022, to March 8, 2023. Travel is blacked out from Dec. 16, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023; travel is also backed out between Feb. 15 to Feb. 19 to Hawaii, and between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27 from Hawaii.

Hawaii interisland travel is excluded from this deal, however, Southwest is currently offering a $39 promotion that started in August. The fare for “every seat on every flight” is for people traveling nonstop between islands. You have all year to use it. Click here for details.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This week’s discount is valid on new reservations only.