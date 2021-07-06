Limited service at Hilo Driver’s License Office due to staff shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Driver’s License Office will be rescheduling all road test appointments due to a staff shortage. There will also be limited customer service for those with prescheduled driver’s license or state ID appointments for Tuesday, July 6.

“We understand that the limited service today in Hilo will result in immense frustration from the community,”

said Steven Hunt, Deputy Director of Finance. “Please know that our Vehicle Registration and Licensing

Division is working diligently to fill the gaps to ensure quality service for all of today’s prescheduled

appointments. Our employees’ health and safety must be our number one priority, and we look forward to

returning our Hilo office to full service as soon as possible.”

Updates will be made if there are any further changes to current services.