HONOLULU (KHON2) — It began as a catering business and opened as a way for the chef to connect with her community.

Lilikoi Kitchen serves chef created breakfasts, pastries, desserts and lunches. They are located on Uluniu Street in Kailua.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:3 p.m. on Sundays.