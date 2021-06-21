Liliha Library to reopen Tuesday after extensive renovation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After extensive renovations, Liliha library is set to reopen Tuesday, June 22 with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The library underwent major renovations: its structure, roof-top parking lot, plumbing and air conditioning being just some of the repairs that were needed.

Forty patrons will be allowed into the library at a time, due to COVID-19 protocol.

“We are so grateful to the Liliha community for your patience and support during this extended closure. We cannot wait to welcome you all back into this beautiful library,” said State Librarian, Stacey Aldrich.

For more information, the library can be reached at (808) 587-7577.

Liliha Public Library is located at 1515 Liliha Street. The library will be open to the public:

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.