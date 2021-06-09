Liliha Bakery to add Waikiki location at International Market Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coco puffs, hot cakes and neon red jelly are some of the staples of Liliha Bakery. Now the local business says it has plans to open a fourth location in Waikiki.

The company says the newest bakery will be located inside the International Market Place because the location is ideal for tourists and local residents who work in the area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Currently Liliha Bakery has restaurants on Kuakini Street, Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Center. The new location is set to be 9,000 square feet and employ 80 to 100 workers.

The eatery says its goal is to open just in time for the holidays.