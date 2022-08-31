The new Liliha Bakery is expected to open at Pearl Highlands on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Courtesy of Liliha Bakery.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Liliha Bakery’s fifth location in Hawaii and first in Central Oahu finally opened its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Pearl Highlands Center.

The location is in the former Pier 1 Imports space.

Customers can get breakfast, lunch and dinner between 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. And if you’re not in the mood for a full meal, you can check out their bakery counter where there’s a lineup of over 150 different types of fresh, handmade pastries. Get your coco puffs and poi mochi donuts around the clock!

This location will also offer sheet cakes for pre-order, including their classic Chantilly and Dobash cakes.

KHON2’s Dallis Ontiveros was there Wednesday morning. Take a look inside!

Liliha Bakery has built a loyal following for the past 72 years. Other locations include the original spot in Kalihi, Nimitz, Ala Moana Center in Macy’s and the International Market Place, which they opened last year.