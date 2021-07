HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular bakery is set to open at Pearl Highlands Center in summer of 2022. Local favorite, Liliha Bakery is bringing its fifth location to the space that was once occupied by Pier 1 imports.

It will share the 12,000 square-foot place with ‘Little Joe’s Steakhouse.”

Another Liliha Bakery is also expected to open at the International Market Place in Waikiki before the end of this year.