Likely showers continue into new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Windy trade winds can be expected over the next couple of days thanks to strong high pressure far north northeast of the state.

An unstable airmass across the area caused by an upper level low will allow for some locally heavy showers and possible thunderstorms tonight.

The high and the upper low will weaken over the next few days with trade winds diminishing and the airmass becoming more stable.

A new strong high will build in far north of the area later in the week with trade winds strengthening once again.

Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability.