HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) would like to advise drivers on Oahu that Likelike Highway is scheduled for closure Sunday Jan. 7 and Tuesday Jan. 16.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The highway will undergo a resurfacing project that includes remedial and overbanding work. The following closure details are below:

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Nālani‘ehā Street from 7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 7, through 5 a.m. Monday Jan. 8.

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction between Nālani‘ehā Street and the Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 16, through 7 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 17.

All roadwork is expected to be completed overnight. In the event of any weather-related issues, the project will be cancelled and rescheduled on a later date.

HDOT advised drivers to plan their commutes ahead of time and find alternate routes during closure.